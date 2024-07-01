Nearly 2,000 households evacuated amid potential floods in Myanmar

Yangon, July 1 (Xinhua) Nearly 2,000 households in northern Myanmar's Kachin State have been evacuated as the Ayeyarwady River overflowed above the danger mark due to heavy rains, according to the Kachin state government on Monday.

There have been no reported fatalities and ongoing rescue operations, a member from the Kachin stated government, reported Xinhua news agency.

The affected residents have been moved to temporary shelters in 30 schools, churches, and monasteries across the region, he said.

According to local media reports, more than 1,000 people are trapped in Myitkyina and Waingmaw townships due to heavy rains.

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Monday, the Ayeyarwady River overflowed about five feet above the danger mark in Myitkyina Township.

The river is expected to rise by another two feet in the next two days and remains above the Myitkyina Township's danger mark.

