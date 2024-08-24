NCPCR objects to use of minors in slogan-shouting against Ramgiri Maharaj, seeks action

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday took objection to the ‘misuse’ of children in the protest march against Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj, who recently courted controversy for his alleged objectionable remarks against Islam in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

In a letter signed by Dharmedra Bhandari, Principal Private Secretary to NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo, the child rights body said that a couple of children were seen in the video raising slogans for the beheading of Ramgiri Maharaj which calls for an "urgent need to bring the conspirators and perpetrators to book".

It also shared a link to a social media post, which apparently showed the provocative slogan-shouting by the members of the Muslim community, including the minors, who raised 'STSJ' slogans during the protest march.

Notably, many members of the minority community took to the streets and raised inflammatory slogans in protest against Ramgiri Maharaj’s ‘insulting’ remarks against Islam.

Taking cognisance of the event, the NCPCR said that the misuse of minor children in such unlawful activities was a contravention of the law as it called upon the district administration to act against the miscreants.

The Commission has suggested that the children participating in the unlawful protest be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

It also called for lodging of an FIR against the alleged perpetrators who ‘forced’ or paved the way for minor children to join the demonstration.

The Commission also suggested counselling for the involved children for their psychological well-being.

The NCPCR has asked the district administration to submit a report in the next three days, detailing what action has been taken in this regard.

For the unversed, Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj, while addressing an event at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar last week, reportedly made some objectionable remarks against Islam and the Prophet. Following this, cases were registered against him at multiple police stations for hurting the religious sentiments of the minority community.

