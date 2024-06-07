NATO chief rules out troop deployment to Ukraine

Helsinki, June 7 (IANS) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO has no plans to deploy forces to Ukraine.

At a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the second day of his two-day visit to Finland, Stoltenberg on Thursday said that "we are focusing on how we can establish a stronger framework for our support" to Ukraine.

Echoing Stoltenberg's position, Stubb also said that Finland has no plans to send troops to Ukraine, adding that Finland is in discussions with allies about options for supporting Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the press conference, Stoltenberg also noted that he saw no imminent military threat against any NATO ally from Russia, and not even after the end of the conflict.

"This idea that there is a kind of a countdown to the next war is wrong," he said.

Stubb also believes the idea of a Russian attack is implausible.

