Toll Charges on Two-Wheelers from July 15? Nitin Gadkari Clarifies

As news reports claimed that the Government of India plans to levy toll charges on two-wheelers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a clarification stating that no such proposal is under consideration.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NHAI wrote, “Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. #NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers.”

Condemning the spread of misinformation, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also clarified that two-wheelers will not be subjected to toll charges.

In a post on X, he said, “Some media houses are spreading misleading news about imposing toll tax on two-wheeler vehicles. No such decision has been proposed. The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully. Spreading misleading news without verifying the truth to create a sensation is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this.”

Earlier, a few media reports had suggested that toll charges might soon be levied on two-wheelers. They claimed that the FASTag free pass for two-wheelers could be discontinued, and toll charges might be introduced at highway entry points starting July 15, 2025.

Two-wheelers have long enjoyed free passage on most roads and expressways across the country—a policy aimed at reducing the financial burden on lower-income commuters and minimizing traffic congestion at toll plazas.

Currently, two-wheelers are restricted on a few major highways and expressways, including the Vadodara-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Pune expressways.

