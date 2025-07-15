Tesla Zooms Into Mumbai: Model Y Launched, Showroom Rent Will Shock You!
Elon Musk’s Tesla has finally entered India, inaugurating its first showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on Tuesday (July 16).
The electric vehicle (EV) maker has reportedly leased the 4,000-square-metre showroom for ₹36 lakh per month. Sources indicate that Tesla plans to open its second showroom in New Delhi soon.
Tesla opened its flagship store with three vehicles on display — the Model 3 and Model Y sedans, and the Model X SUV.
Model Y Launch: Price and Features
Tesla has initially launched only the Model Y for customers in India. It will be available in a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version at an ex-showroom price of ₹59.89 lakh.
The Long Range RWD variant is priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The decision to launch only RWD versions is reportedly due to India’s price-sensitive market.
While the ex-showroom pricing includes GST, the on-road prices are:
- Model Y RWD: ₹61,07,190
- Model Y Long Range RWD: ₹69,15,190
Buyers opting for Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability will need to pay an additional ₹6 lakh.
Availability, Battery Life & Performance
The Model Y will initially be available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.
Range on a single charge:
- Model Y RWD: Up to 455 km
- Model Y Long Range RWD: Up to 533 km
Charging speed:
- RWD: Adds 238 km range in 15 minutes
- Long Range RWD: Adds 267 km range in 15 minutes
Top Speed: Both variants can reach 201 km/h.
Acceleration (0–100 kmph):
- RWD: 5.9 seconds
- Long Range RWD: 5.6 seconds
Colours and Interior Options
The Tesla Model Y in India comes with Stealth Grey as the standard included colour. Optional colour upgrades include:
- Pearl White Multi-Coat / Diamond Black: ₹95,000
- Glacier Blue: ₹1,25,000
- Quick Silver / Ultra Red: ₹1,85,000
Interior options:
- Standard: All Black
- Optional Upgrade: Black and White interior for ₹95,000
These options are available for both RWD and Long Range RWD models.