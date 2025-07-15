Tesla Zooms Into Mumbai: Model Y Launched, Showroom Rent Will Shock You!

Elon Musk’s Tesla has finally entered India, inaugurating its first showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on Tuesday (July 16).

The electric vehicle (EV) maker has reportedly leased the 4,000-square-metre showroom for ₹36 lakh per month. Sources indicate that Tesla plans to open its second showroom in New Delhi soon.

Tesla opened its flagship store with three vehicles on display — the Model 3 and Model Y sedans, and the Model X SUV.

Model Y Launch: Price and Features

Tesla has initially launched only the Model Y for customers in India. It will be available in a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version at an ex-showroom price of ₹59.89 lakh.

The Long Range RWD variant is priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The decision to launch only RWD versions is reportedly due to India’s price-sensitive market.

While the ex-showroom pricing includes GST, the on-road prices are:

Model Y RWD: ₹61,07,190

Model Y Long Range RWD: ₹69,15,190

Buyers opting for Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability will need to pay an additional ₹6 lakh.

Availability, Battery Life & Performance

The Model Y will initially be available in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Range on a single charge:

Model Y RWD: Up to 455 km

Model Y Long Range RWD: Up to 533 km

Charging speed:

RWD: Adds 238 km range in 15 minutes

Long Range RWD: Adds 267 km range in 15 minutes

Top Speed: Both variants can reach 201 km/h.

Acceleration (0–100 kmph):

RWD: 5.9 seconds

Long Range RWD: 5.6 seconds

Colours and Interior Options

The Tesla Model Y in India comes with Stealth Grey as the standard included colour. Optional colour upgrades include:

Pearl White Multi-Coat / Diamond Black: ₹95,000

Glacier Blue: ₹1,25,000

Quick Silver / Ultra Red: ₹1,85,000

Interior options:

Standard: All Black

Optional Upgrade: Black and White interior for ₹95,000

These options are available for both RWD and Long Range RWD models.