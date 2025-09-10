Tamil Nadu Holiday September 11: Schools and Colleges Shut For This Reason

Educational institutions across parts of Tamil Nadu will observe a holiday on September 11. The decision comes as the state honors the 68th memorial day of martyr Immanuel Sekaran, a day commemorated by communities across southern Tamil Nadu.

According to district authorities, schools and colleges in Ramanathapuram and Paramakudi will remain closed. Additional closure announcements span across the Sivagangai district, including the taluks of Thiruppuvanam, Manamadurai and Ilayangudi. This holiday underscores the importance of remembering heroes who contributed significantly to the region’s social justice and equality movements.

To compensate for the holiday, educational institutions will resume regular schedules on September 20. Half yearly and periodic examinations are already underway in schools of all levels, and administrators have assured that academic calendars have been adjusted to accommodate this change.

On this solemn day, students and citizens are encouraged to remember Immanuel Sekaran’s legacy as a fighter for oppressed communities and as a symbol of courage and unity. His memory continues to inspire generations across Tamil Nadu