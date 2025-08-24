September 2025 Holidays and Special Days: Teachers’ Day, Literacy Day, Ozone Day & More

September is a month that carries a wide range of national and international observances. From cultural and religious festivals to global awareness campaigns, this month encourages us to reflect, learn, and contribute to meaningful causes. Several significant days such as Teachers’ Day, International Literacy Day, World First Aid Day, Hindi Diwas, Engineer’s Day, and World Ozone Day fall in September, making it an important month for students, professionals, and knowledge seekers alike.

Below is a list of the key dates and observances in September 2025:

September 1 – National Nutrition Week begins.

September 2 – World Coconut Day.

September 3 – Skyscraper Day.

September 4 – Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

September 5 – International Day of Charity, Teachers’ Day in India, and Onam.

September 6 – Ananta Chaturdashi.

September 7 – Brazilian Independence Day.

September 8 – International Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day, and Grandparents’ Day.

September 10 – World Suicide Prevention Day.

September 11 – 9/11 Remembrance Day, National Forest Martyrs Day, World First Aid Day, and Digvijay Diwas.

September 13 – International Chocolate Day.

September 14 – Hindi Diwas.

September 15 – Engineer’s Day in India and the International Day of Democracy.

September 16 – Malaysia Day and World Ozone Day.

September 17 – Vishwakarma Puja, World Patient Safety Day, and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

September 18 – World Bamboo Day.

September 19 – International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

September 20 – International Red Panda Day (observed on the third Saturday of September).

September 21 – International Day of Peace (UN) and World Alzheimer’s Day.

September 22 – Rose Day for the welfare of cancer patients, Navratri, and World Rhino Day.

September 23 – International Day of Sign Languages.

September 25 – World Pharmacists Day and Antyodaya Diwas.

September 26 – European Day of Languages, World Contraception Day, and World Environmental Health Day.

Last week of September – International Week of the Deaf, which concludes on the last Sunday.

September 27 – World Tourism Day and Google’s birth anniversary.

September 28 – World Rabies Day, Durga Puja, World Rivers Day (fourth Sunday), and the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

September 29 – World Heart Day.

September 30 – International Translation Day.

Why These Days Matter

These observances not only highlight cultural and religious traditions but also raise awareness about crucial global issues like health, environment, education, and peace. For students preparing for competitive exams, knowing these important days in September 2025 can enhance general knowledge and help in current affairs preparation.