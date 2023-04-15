Sakshi Cartoon: Rahul Gandhi Faces Another Criminal Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now facing a new criminal defamation case over his recent comments against the late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of the late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has lodged a complaint against Gandhi saying the latter made defamatory statements against Savarkar during his recent visit to the United Kingdom.

Sakshi cartoon’s text translation: Another criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi. The speaker in the cartoon says sorry fearing a new criminal defamation case against him.