Punjab School Holiday Tomorrow August 30 as Heavy Rains Continue

The Punjab government has declared that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed tomorrow, August 30, due to continuous heavy rainfall. The closure applies to both government and private institutions, including higher education colleges.

The decision comes after days of torrential rain that have already caused flooding in several districts. Rivers are flowing close to danger levels, and many villages in low-lying areas are battling waterlogging. With conditions expected to continue tomorrow, the state administration has ordered schools to remain shut as a precautionary measure.

Officials said the safety of students and staff is the primary concern. Examinations scheduled for August 30 will be rescheduled, and fresh dates will be communicated by schools and colleges once the situation improves.

Local reports suggest that the rain has disrupted transport in many parts of Punjab, making it difficult for children to commute to school. Roads in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala have been particularly affected. Some schools may attempt online teaching for senior classes, but internet disruptions in flooded regions could make this difficult.

Parents are advised to keep children indoors and follow weather updates closely. The government will review the situation after August 30 before announcing whether further closures are needed.

For now, all students in Punjab can expect a holiday tomorrow as authorities respond to the heavy rainfall and its impact on day-to-day life across the state.