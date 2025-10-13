Punjab Diwali Holidays: 5-Day Public Holiday Declared With a Twist!

Punjab is gearing up for a festive stretch as the state is set to witness five holidays within the nine days following October 13. However, there are specific conditions attached, as not all these days will be complete public holidays for everyone.

According to the official calendar, the five dates in question are October 16, October 18, October 19, October 20, and October 22. The nature of each holiday differs based on institutional policies and employment categories.

October 16 will be observed as a restricted holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. This means most offices and schools will remain open, but government employees can choose to take a personal day under the restricted holiday list.

October 18 falls on a Saturday, which is a routine off day for many state offices and schools, giving employees a natural break before the main festive period.

October 19 being a Sunday adds another day to the sequence of holidays for those following the standard workweek schedule.October 20 is declared a gazetted public holiday in Punjab, marking Diwali 2025. All government offices, schools, and many private institutions will remain closed for the celebrations.

October 22 is another gazetted holiday, observed across the state for Vishwakarma Day, which honors the divine architect and is celebrated widely among industrial and business communities.

Effectively, there are five marked holiday dates, but only two of them—October 20 and October 22—are full public holidays. The remaining ones are either weekends or restricted holidays that depend on specific workplace or institutional policies.

For students, employees, and families, this nine-day stretch will still bring a festive atmosphere and a few well-timed breaks. Those planning travel or celebrations are advised to check their respective school or office circulars to confirm which holidays are applicable.

With Diwali, Vishwakarma Day, and several adjacent breaks, Punjab’s mid-October calendar offers a perfect mix of festivity and rest before routine schedules resume later in the month.