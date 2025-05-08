Operation Sindoor: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Drops Trademark Bid After Public Backlash

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has reportedly filed an application in the Trade Marks Registry over the name "Operation Sindoor," hours after India launched a missile attack on Pakistan and PoK. Initially, the application stated that it would use the phrase, now a collective emotion in Indian consciousness, for entertainment and educational purposes. Soon after the news went viral, Reliance Industries and Mukesh Ambani faced backlash for the same.

Now, Reliance Industries has issued an official statement clarifying the details of their recent actions. went wrong with the whole controversy. Jio Studios, a part of Reliance Industries, has filed the application to get "Operation Sindoor" trademarked. However, Reliance has clarified that they have no intention to make money out of such a sensitive and emotion-evoking phrase for Indian citizens.

As a result, Reliance Industries has now withdrawn the application for the project. In its statement, Reliance Industries clarified that a junior employee inadvertently filed the same without any authorization.

"Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave armed forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our government and the armed forces in the fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto "India First" remains unwavering.

This statement reflects the responsibility of Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, to avoid commercializing the sensitive and ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.