Nirmala Sitharaman On Trump’s Tariffs: “I Have Nothing To Worry About”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an astute leader who knows how to deal with any matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a recent interview, responding to a question on US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Asked if she was concerned about Trump’s unpredictable posts and high tariffs on India, Sitharaman replied, “There is nothing for me to worry about. The astute, mature, and diplomatic way in which PM Modi can handle any situation gives confidence to India that we may be in a boat in turbulent waters, but we have the leader who will steer the way out of it. India’s priority is India only.”

She stressed that as long as the country has a leader who puts the nation first, issues will be handled with maturity and responsibility towards the people’s well-being. The Finance Minister said she has complete faith in Modi’s ability to manage challenges with wisdom, focus, and a clear commitment to national interest.

Sitharaman asserted that Modi would never take a decision that compromises India’s well-being, while noting that the government is actively working to support exporters who may be affected by tariffs. She reassured businesses and citizens that although India may face turbulent times, the country can navigate through with Modi at the helm.

Her comments came after President Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India. They also followed Trump’s fluctuating remarks on India’s ties with China. On Truth Social, Trump posted a picture of Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, writing, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together! President Donald J Trump.”

Hours later, during a press interaction, Trump backtracked, saying he did not believe the US had lost India to China. He added that he gets “along very well” with Modi but was “very disappointed” with New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.