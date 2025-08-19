Mumbai Heavy Rains: Local Train Services Suspended; Citizens Struggle!

Heavy rain continues in Mumbai and numerous other parts of Maharashtra. According to the most recent update, the Mithi River's water level is dangerously close. The water level has risen up to 3.10 meters, while the danger mark is 4 meters.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in these locations. The Maharashtra Chief Minister advised people to be cautious due to the forecast of heavier showers and high waves. The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday for all schools, anganwadis, and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg today, August 19.

The Central Railway suspended local train services on the harbor line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations on Tuesday due to track submergence in a portion caused by severe rains, according to officials. Not only that, but due to heavy rain, the Central Railway suspended local train services on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane station on Tuesday until further notice due to track submergence in one part.

According to Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, 12 persons have died as a result of Maharashtra's continuing heavy rainfall. Nine people have died as a result of flooding in the Nanded district.

