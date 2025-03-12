March 12: No Smoking Day, Mauritius Day and More - Today in History

March 12 is a significant day in history, and there are several important events, birthdays, and deaths that happened on this day. Let us see what went down on March 12.

No Smoking Day

No Smoking Day is annually celebrated on the second Wednesday in March to educate people about the ill effects on health caused by tobacco through smoking and to help people all over the globe stop smoking.

Mauritius Day

Mauritius Day is every year on March 12, commemorating two major events that occurred in the country's history: independence from British rule in 1968 and declaration as a republic in 1992.

Sports Events Today

March 12 has also been a great day for sports. Here are some of the major events that occurred on this day:

Brian Lara made 139 runs in an ODI against Australia in 1985.

In 1987, David Robinson scored 50 points against an NCAA basketball game.

In 1989, Alabama won against Florida by 72-60 at the 30th SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Art and Culture Events Today

March 12 has also been an important day for people interested in art and culture. Here are some interesting events that happened on this day:

In 1919, George Bernard Shaw's play of comedy "Augustus Does His Bit" was first performed in NYC.

In 1985, Tom Selleck received Favorite Male TV Performer at the 11th People's Choice Awards.

In 2002, animated movie "Ice Age" by Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha was released.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Below are some of the notable personalities who died on March 12:

George Westinghouse (1914): American engineer and entrepreneur who developed the railway air brake.

Robert Ludlum (1927): American novelist of 27 thriller books, best known as the author of Jason Bourne.

Maurice Evans (1989): English actor most famous for playing Dr. Zaius in the movie Planet of the Apes and Maurice in Bewitched.

Woody Hayes (1987): American football player and coach.

Lynne Thigpen (2003): American actress who became internationally famous for playing "The Chief" of ACME in the different Carmen Sandiego TV shows.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Below are some of the famous personalities who were born on March 12:

William Buckland (1784): English geologist and paleontologist.

Vladimir Vernadsky (1863): Mineralogist and geochemist, and is considered one of the founders of geochemistry, biogeochemistry, and radiogeology.

Falguni Pathak (1964): Indian singer and composer famously referred to as the Dandiya Queen.

Atif Aslam (1983): Pakistani singer and songwriter.

Jaimie Alexander (1984): American actress known for her work in the films and television series Thor, Blindspot, and Kyle XY.

Shreya Ghoshal (1984): Indian singer who became popular in the singing reality show Sa Ra Ga Ma.

Neal Katyal (1970): American attorney who was the previous Principal Deputy Solicitor General and Acting Solicitor General of the United States under President Obama's administration.

