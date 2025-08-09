Maharashtra Holiday News: Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Holiday or Not?

The Ganeshotsav Samiti has opposed the state government's decision to cancel the holiday on Anant Chaturdashi. Local authorities have declared a holiday for the festival for the past three decades, but they have now changed it for the first time. The reason for this, according to the government, is that Anant Chaturdashi falls on Saturday, September 6th, 2025.

Since Saturday is when most of the government offices in the state of Maharashtra will be closed, the government thought that declaring a public holiday on September 6 when it's already a holiday won't be necessary. But the Samiti argues that unless it is declared a public holiday, private offices, schools, and other institutions will continue working, as Saturday can be a working day for some.

This is one of the reasons why the Ganeshotsav Samiti expects the government to continue the tradition of declaring a public holiday on 6th September, and it remains to be seen if the same will be done in the days leading up to Ganesh Chathurthi.

As per the previous order, the state government had declared a local holiday on August 16 for Gopalkala (Dahihandi) and September 6 for Anant Chaturdashi. However, since both these dates fall on Saturdays, when government and semi-government offices in the state already have a holiday, they will not get the benefit of those holidays.

Therefore, instead of these holidays, it has been decided to give a local holiday in Mumbai on September 2 on the occasion of Narali Pournima and Jyestha Gauri Visarjan.

Ganeshotsav is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai city and its suburbs. Of the nearly 12,000 public Ganeshotsav mandals, most of them have a 10-day festival. A grand Ganesh Visarjan ceremony is held on Anant Chaturdashi, in which lakhs of devotees participate.