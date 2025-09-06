Lunar Eclipse 2025 Coverage Guide: When, Where, and How to Watch in India?

Skywatchers across India are in for a stunning sight tonight as the total lunar eclipse, popularly known as the Blood Moon, unfolds across the sky. The event begins with the penumbral phase around 8:58 PM IST, when Earth’s outer shadow first grazes the Moon. The partial eclipse commences at about 9:57 PM, and totality, the dramatic full red glow, is expected from 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM. The eclipse wraps up completely by 2:25 AM as the Moon returns to its full brightness.

This celestial marvel will be fully visible from major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Chandigarh. India ranks among the best spots globally to watch the entire eclipse from start to finish. Rooftops, open parks, riverbanks, or any low light area will offer great views. Since lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye, you do not need special glasses. Binoculars or a basic telescope can enhance the experience further.

In some cities, public viewing sessions are being held with telescopes set up by local astronomy groups. Temple closures in certain regions are also planned, while educators and enthusiasts recommend focusing on the science and beauty of the event rather than myths. Tonight’s Blood Moon delivers a rare chance to witness an awe inspiring cosmic alignment visible from your own backyard.