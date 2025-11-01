Karnataka School Holidays November 2025: Full List of State Holidays!

Schools in Karnataka will observe a full holiday on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in honour of Kannada Rajyotsava (Karnataka State Formation Day). The government has declared that all government and aided schools across the state will remain closed, complying with the annual observance of the day.

Kannada Rajyotsava marks the unification of Kannada-speaking regions into the modern state of Karnataka in 1956. Celebrations traditionally include flag-hoisting, cultural programmes and recognition of eminent Kannadigas through awards. Schools often participate by organising special events, student-led performances and educational programmes centred around local heritage and language.

In addition to the November 1 holiday, the school calendar for November includes another key observance- Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, which will also be a non-working day for many schools in Karnataka and other states. Together these dates offer students and families a chance to plan short breaks or adjust academic routines accordingly.

The holiday also serves as a reminder of the importance of regional culture and language in Karnataka’s education system. With the academic year progressing towards end-term examinations and events, both students and educators are encouraged to make the most of the break, recharge and prepare for the final stretch of the school year.

As November unfolds schools will return to regular timetable following the Rajyotsava break, and stakeholders are advised to keep an eye on notifications for any additional regional holidays or half-day schedules issued by local boards.