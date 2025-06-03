June 2025 Public Holidays in India: Full List of Festivals and Observances

June 2025 is marked by a variety of public holidays across different regions in India, reflecting the country’s vibrant cultural and religious heritage. From major festivals like Bakrid to regional celebrations such as Raja Sankranti and Ratha Yatra, these holidays provide an opportunity for people to come together and honor their traditions. Here’s a summary of the key public holidays to keep in mind this June:

June 2025 Holiday List:

6 June, Friday

Bakrid / Eid al-Adha (Kerala)

7 June, Saturday

Bakrid / Eid al-Adha (National holiday except in some states)

8 June, Sunday

Bakrid / Eid al-Adha Holiday (Jammu and Kashmir)

11 June, Wednesday

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

Saga Dawa (Sikkim)

14 June, Saturday

Pahili Raja (Odisha)

15 June, Sunday

Raja Sankranti (Odisha)

YMA Day (Mizoram)

27 June, Friday

Ratha Yathra (Manipur and Odisha)

30 June, Monday

Remna Ni (Mizoram)

These holidays highlight India’s diverse cultural fabric and offer a wonderful chance for celebration, reflection, and community gatherings throughout June. Make sure to mark your calendars!