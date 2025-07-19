July 21 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed Due to Bonalu Celebrations?

The Telangana government has announced Monday, July 21, 2025, as a public holiday in view of the Bonalu celebrations and, banks being likely to follow suit, although no announcement has been made as yet. Therefore, all the schools, colleges, offices, and other government establishments will surely be closed on the day.

Impact on Daily Life

The public holiday will enable individuals to engage in the Bonalu celebrations and festivities without any hindrance. Devotees will concentrate on visiting temples, attending processions, and conducting rituals without the distraction of work and school engagements.

Bank Holiday Status Yet to Be Confirmed

Even though banks are expected to declare a holiday on July 21, 2025, no official word from the banks or the Reserve Bank of India has been received so far. Customers should contact their respective banks or check out the RBI website for updates regarding bank holidays.

Preparations for Bonalu

Bonalu festival is an important one in Telangana, and citizens are ready to celebrate it with much fervor. Temples are being decorated and devotees are preparing to offer prayers and enjoy the festivities.

Bank Holidays in Other States in July 2025

Other states in India will also observe bank holidays in July 2025 during various events and festivals. Some of the important bank holidays¹ are as follows:

July 3: Agartala bank holiday for Kharchi Puja

July 12: Second Saturday bank holiday

July 13: Sunday bank holiday

July 14: Shillong bank holiday for Beh Dienkhlam

July 16: Dehradun bank holiday for Harela festival

July 17: Shillong bank holiday for U Tirot Singh's death anniversary

July 19: Agartala bank holiday for Ker Puja

July 20: Sunday bank holiday

July 26: Fourth Saturday bank holiday and Sunday bank holiday on July 27

July 28: Drukpa Tshe-zi bank holiday in Gangtok

Verifying Bank Holidays

To verify bank holidays for a particular state or union territory, you may:

Check the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website for press releases

Go to your bank's website to find out their holiday list

Search news articles or government orders for bank holiday announcements for your state

Note that online banking facilities will probably still be accessible during these holidays, enabling you to conduct your transactions online

