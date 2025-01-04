January 4 Weather: Indigo Alerts on Flight Delays Due to Fog in North India

New Delhi: Indigo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Saturday, cautioning passengers about potential flight disruptions caused by severe fog conditions in Delhi and other parts of Northern India.

Taking to social media platform X, Indigo highlighted the weather challenges:

“6ETravelAdvisory: With winter in full swing, many regions in Northern India are experiencing varying fog conditions. On some days, fog may be dense, while on others, lighter fog could still impact flight schedules.”

The airline also addressed the persistent visibility issues in Delhi, stating:

“6ETravelAdvisory: Delhi continues to experience significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules.”

Passengers were reassured by the airline’s efforts to minimize disruptions:

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure smooth travel for everyone.”

Weather Conditions in Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 10.2°C in Delhi at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the national capital’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385 at 6 a.m., a sharp rise from 348 the previous day.

AQI Classifications:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Bengaluru Operations Also Affected

Indigo extended its advisory to Bengaluru as well, cautioning passengers about potential delays caused by fog.

“6ETravelAdvisory: Due to foggy conditions in Bengaluru, low visibility may lead to changes in flight schedules. We request you to stay updated on your flight status before heading to the airport,” read the post.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6°C on Saturday.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status and allow extra time for travel to the airport amidst these challenging weather conditions.