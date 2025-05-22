IRCTC Latest Update: You Can Now Change Passenger Name in Just a Few Minutes
In Indian households, last-minute travel plan changes are almost a tradition. It's not uncommon for a ticket booked in one person’s name to be used by another due to sudden changes in schedule. Until now, modifying the passenger’s name on a train ticket meant standing in long queues at the railway station.
But not anymore.
IRCTC has rolled out a new update that simplifies the process of correcting spelling errors or changing passenger names on booked train tickets.
Online Method:
- Log in to your IRCTC account using your credentials.
- On the dashboard, click on ‘Change Boarding Point and Passenger Name Request’.
- Download the form, fill it out carefully—you get only one chance to make the change.
- Upload the filled form back on the portal.
- IRCTC will then process your request.
Prefer doing it in person? Here’s what to do:
- Visit the nearest railway station at least 24 hours before your train’s departure.
- Carry the original ID proof of any one passenger on the ticket, along with a photocopy.
- Request the counter official to either correct the name or transfer the ticket to a family member.
Whether you're swapping seats with a cousin or correcting a minor typo, IRCTC has made it more convenient than ever to update your travel details—no more long queues or last-minute panic!