IRCTC Latest Update: You Can Now Change Passenger Name in Just a Few Minutes

In Indian households, last-minute travel plan changes are almost a tradition. It's not uncommon for a ticket booked in one person’s name to be used by another due to sudden changes in schedule. Until now, modifying the passenger’s name on a train ticket meant standing in long queues at the railway station.

But not anymore.

IRCTC has rolled out a new update that simplifies the process of correcting spelling errors or changing passenger names on booked train tickets.

Online Method:

Log in to your IRCTC account using your credentials. On the dashboard, click on ‘Change Boarding Point and Passenger Name Request’. Download the form, fill it out carefully—you get only one chance to make the change. Upload the filled form back on the portal. IRCTC will then process your request.

Prefer doing it in person? Here’s what to do:

Visit the nearest railway station at least 24 hours before your train’s departure. Carry the original ID proof of any one passenger on the ticket, along with a photocopy. Request the counter official to either correct the name or transfer the ticket to a family member.

Whether you're swapping seats with a cousin or correcting a minor typo, IRCTC has made it more convenient than ever to update your travel details—no more long queues or last-minute panic!