India-Pakistan Ceasefire: What’s on the Table at the DGMO-Level Talks?

Following a mutual ceasefire agreement, the second round of Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks between India and Pakistan is scheduled for noon on May 12.

The announcement came shortly after India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Mishri declared on Saturday, May 10, that both countries had agreed to halt all hostilities—on land, at sea, and in the air—along their shared borders.

Although the ceasefire officially came into effect at 5 PM on May 10, Pakistan violated the agreement within hours, engaging in border shelling and aerial attacks, which were effectively countered by the Indian Army.

India’s DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Sunday recalled his conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Major General Kashif Chaudhry on May 10 - when the latter had "proposed that hostilities cease".

After four days of escalating tensions, no cross-border intrusions were reported on Sunday night.

Key Agendas for the DGMO-Level Talks

These high-level military discussions are expected to play a pivotal role in stabilizing bilateral relations and ensuring regional peace. The agenda will likely include the following key issues:

1. Ceasefire Monitoring and Compliance

The foremost priority will be ensuring strict adherence to the ceasefire, especially in light of Pakistan’s violations on May 10. Both sides are expected to review compliance along the Line of Control (LoC) and establish mechanisms to prevent future breaches.

2. Cross-Border Terrorism

India is expected to raise serious concerns over ongoing cross-border terrorism, particularly following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, most of whom were tourists.

3. Indus Water Treaty

Pakistan is expected to bring up the Indus Water Treaty, which India has decided to place in abeyance until Islamabad takes a concrete stance against terrorism. This is likely to be a point of contention in the discussions. News Agency IANS reported that Pakistan's Federal Minister for Water Resources, Mian Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, has said that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) suspension will be a part of the agenda of the talks with India, scheduled for Monday.

"Pakistan will address all issues, including the Indus Waters Treaty suspension with India during the communication. We are also ready to serve a formal legal notice to India over the Indus Waters Treaty as well," he said.

"Constitutional and legal consultations in response to India's recent announcement regarding the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty have been completed," he added.

Looking Ahead

While the outcome of the talks remains uncertain, the resumption of direct military dialogue signals a positive shift toward de-escalation. For two nuclear-armed nations, establishing consistent and transparent communication is essential for reducing the risk of further conflict and building the foundations for long-term peace.