India-Pakistan Ceasefire: NIT Srinagar to Continue Online Classes Until June 6

Even as tensions between India and Pakistan have de-escalated, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar issued a statement on May 12 (Monday), announcing that online classes for all students will continue until June 6, 2025. The statement, released by the Dean of Academic Affairs, further mentioned that hostels will reopen on June 9, and offline classes will resume on June 11.

Students who were evacuated from universities along the border remain uncertain about whether they should return, even after both nations agreed to a ceasefire.

As of Monday (May 12), 162 students—all natives of Telangana—studying in universities located in border districts shared by India and Pakistan arrived in New Delhi, following the escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

While peace has prevailed along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border for the past two days, the students remain mentally distressed, having lived through the trauma of an intense, war-like situation. Many expressed a desire to go home and return to their universities only after the situation stabilizes further.

Taking note of this, Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal reached out to officials at various universities, requesting that they continue online classes until students have had sufficient time to recover from the psychological stress.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in the non-border districts of Jammu and Kashmir reopened on Tuesday.