India Introduces Fast-Track Immigration at Airports with FTI-TTP

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a new initiative aimed at revolutionizing air travel for international passengers by streamlining the immigration process. This new pathway, known as the Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), allows eligible Indian passport holders to bypass regular immigration queues through automated e-gates, ensuring a swift and hassle-free experience. The service is currently operational at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

What is FTI-TTP?

FTI-TTP is designed to reduce airport congestion and expedite immigration clearance for pre-verified travelers. The initiative employs electronic gates, minimizing manual intervention. Currently, RGIA features eight e-gates—four dedicated to arrivals and four for departures. More e-gates will be added as needed to accommodate growing demand.

Eligibility and Registration

Indian passport holders looking to use this service must register online at www.ftittp.mha.gov.in. The registration process can take up to a month, and applicants must ensure their passports are valid for at least six months at the time of application. The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) will handle application processing.

Steps to Register for FTI-TTP:

Online Application: Submit the necessary details via the official website.

Verification: The BoI will verify the applicant's information.

Biometric Enrolment: Once verified, applicants will be notified via email or SMS to enroll their biometrics—fingerprints and facial images—at either the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or a designated counter at RGIA.

Completion: The registration is valid for the passport's duration or five years, whichever is shorter, and can be renewed.

Required Documents:

Passport-size Photograph: Recent (no older than six months) with a white background. The applicant's face should occupy 3/4 of the image.

Scanned Passport Copy: Must have at least six months of validity.

OCI Cardholders: Provide scanned copies of both the first and last pages of the OCI card.

Immigration Process at RGIA:

Departures:

Passengers must first check in and obtain their boarding pass after Visa verification.

Proceed to the TTP e-gates at the immigration area.

Scan the passport and boarding pass at the first e-gate for initial verification.

Face scanning at the second e-gate completes the immigration process upon successful verification.

Expansion to Other Airports

FTI-TTP is not limited to RGIA. The service is also available at major airports across India, including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi, offering a seamless experience for international travelers nationwide.

This initiative represents a significant leap towards modernizing the immigration process in India, enhancing the overall travel experience for millions of passengers.