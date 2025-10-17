Green Crackers Diwali 2025: Health Risks, Benefits, and What Experts Say

As Diwali 2025 approaches, there is renewed focus on eco-friendly fireworks, commonly known as green crackers. Marketed as a safer and more sustainable alternative to conventional firecrackers, these have become a popular choice among consumers who wish to celebrate responsibly. But the question remains: how safe are they really for your health?

What Are Green Crackers?

Green crackers were developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR NEERI) with the aim of reducing harmful emissions. Unlike traditional fireworks that use high levels of chemicals like barium and potassium nitrate, green crackers are designed to reduce air pollutants by about 30 percent. They contain smaller shells, dust suppressants, and eco-friendly additives that emit less smoke and fewer toxic gases.

However, experts emphasize that while they are less polluting, they are not entirely pollution free. Green crackers still release PM2.5 particles, tiny pollutants that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing respiratory irritation and long-term health complications.

Doctors Warn of Hidden Risks

Medical professionals warn that even limited exposure to cracker smoke can trigger health issues, particularly for children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing conditions like asthma or heart disease. Hospitals across major cities often report a spike in respiratory and cardiac cases following Diwali celebrations.

Doctors note that the fine particles produced during fireworks can cause inflammation in the lungs, leading to coughing, breathlessness, and aggravation of chronic illnesses. The ultrafine particles released from even green crackers can enter the bloodstream and impact cardiovascular health.

Environmental experts point out that while green crackers emit fewer pollutants individually, the collective impact of mass celebrations can still significantly deteriorate air quality. In urban areas, where pollution levels are already high due to traffic and industrial emissions, even a slight increase can push the Air Quality Index (AQI) into hazardous territory.

Adding to the concern is the sale of counterfeit products under the “green” label. Many of these fireworks fail to meet official standards and may contain banned substances, nullifying the environmental benefits.

Experts recommend celebrating Diwali responsibly by limiting or avoiding firecrackers altogether. Using diyas, candles, or LED decorations can create the same festive atmosphere without harming health. People stepping outdoors during peak hours are advised to wear N95 masks and keep windows closed to reduce exposure to smoke.

Green crackers are undoubtedly a step forward but not a complete solution. While they reduce pollution to an extent, they still pose health risks. This Diwali, moderation, awareness, and responsible celebration remain the best ways to protect both your health and the environment.