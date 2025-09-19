DUSU Elections: How Arun Jaitley, Rekha Gupta, and Ajay Maken Rose From Campus to Politics

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections have long been a stepping stone for future political leaders. Many alumni have gone on to hold influential positions in national politics, proving that student politics can be a crucible for leadership. From Arun Jaitley to Rekha Gupta, DUSU has shaped the careers of several prominent figures.

Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley, who served as DUSU president from 1974 to 1975, is a prime example of this trajectory. His tenure marked the beginning of a distinguished political career that included key ministerial roles in the Indian government. Jaitley first rose to prominence during the protests against the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, spending 19 months in detention. Later, he served as India’s Finance and Defence Minister and was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Other notable DUSU alumni include Ajay Maken, Alka Lamba, and Rekha Gupta.

Rekha Gupta

Currently the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta served as DUSU president from 1996 to 1997. She also held the position of general secretary in the Delhi BJP, cementing her role in national politics.

Ajay Maken

Ajay Maken, a three-time MP and three-time MLA, became the first NSUI candidate to win a direct election as DUSU president in 1985. He also made history as the first final-year B.Sc. Chemistry (Hons.) student to hold the post. Later, he served as a minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s cabinet.

The 2025 DUSU elections reaffirmed the importance of student politics. Aryan Maan of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the presidency, while Rahul Jhansla from the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) secured the vice-presidency. Around 2.75 lakh students voted across 50 affiliated colleges, reflecting high engagement in student governance.

These elections continue to mirror the broader political landscape of India, showcasing the dynamic interplay between student organizations and national parties. Beyond shaping the student body, they offer a glimpse into evolving political strategies and affiliations in the country.

As DUSU elections continue to nurture emerging leaders, they remain a testament to the crucial role of student politics in India’s democratic fabric.