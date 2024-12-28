December 31 holiday or not?

As the year is coming to an end, students in India are looking forward to the winter holidays. December 31 is not a national holiday in India, but many schools and colleges have declared it as a holiday or half-day holiday. In this article, we will closely look at the holiday schedule for schools and colleges on December 31.

School Holidays

Most of the schools in India follow a uniform holiday schedule that is made by the central government. They include winter holidays, summer holidays, and other festivals. However, the schedule may differ in various states. However, many schools observe December 31 as a holiday.

In the states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, the schools follow winter break from December 25 to January 1. Thus, it means December 31 is indeed a holiday for students in those states.

In other states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, schools can follow a half-day holiday on December 31. It would enable students to enjoy New Year's Eve with their families and friends.

College Holidays

Colleges and universities in India, too, follow the same pattern. They remain on holiday on December 31, though the date of the holiday may vary according to the institution.

Many colleges and universities go into winter break from 25th December to 1st January, which covers 31st December also. This will be very much a welcome break for the students who would spend New Year's Eve with their family members.

December 31 may also fall on a half-day holiday for some institutions, where the students can attend classes in the morning and attend New Year's Eve in the evening

Here's a state-wise holiday schedule for schools and colleges on December 31:

Maharashtra: Holiday

Gujarat: Holiday

Delhi: Holiday

Tamil Nadu: Half-day holiday

Kerala: Half-day holiday

Karnataka: Half-day holiday

Uttar Pradesh: Holiday

West Bengal: Holiday

In conclusion, though December 31 is not a national holiday in India, it is a holiday or a half-day holiday in most schools and colleges. The students of India can thus celebrate New Year's Eve with their families and friends. But always check the holiday schedule with your school or college authorities.

