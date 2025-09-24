Chhattisgarh School Holidays 2025: Full List of Vacations and Festival Breaks Released!

The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has unveiled the holiday calendar for the 2025 26 academic year giving students parents and teachers a roadmap of breaks across the year. Schools will observe closures for major festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali in October as well as winter and summer vacations.

According to the calendar the Dussehra break will run from September 29 to October 4 2025 coinciding with celebrations of the festival on October 2. Diwali holidays are scheduled from October 20 to 25 matching the festival date this year October 20.

For winter schools will shut down from December 22 to December 27 2025. The summer break is longer from May 1 to June 15 2026 offering roughly 46 days off during peak summer months.

In total Chhattisgarh schools will see about 64 days of holidays in 2025 26 covering festival breaks midsummer rest and the winter pause. The back to school rhythm will include adjustments around festival season giving families and institutions time to plan vacations syllabus pacing and exam schedules accordingly.

For students these holiday windows are crucial for rest catch up and revision. Parents and schools will also need to align plans from family travel to coaching schedules around these confirmed dates. The early notice helps reduce last minute confusion and enables smoother planning across districts.

As always optional or regional observances may be added at school or district level so families are advised to cross check with their specific institution’s calendar. With the official state holiday schedule in hand everyone involved in Chhattisgarh’s school ecosystem now has a clearer view of the academic year ahead.