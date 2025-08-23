Bank Holiday Today: August 23 Status and Full List of August Bank Holidays!

Many bank customers are unsure if branches will be open on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Banks across the country are closed today, August 23, because it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays, according to RBI regulations.

During bank holidays, consumers can still access services via net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. While these digital platforms continue to accept transactions, cheque clearing and other physical banking activities governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be completed on these days.

Let's outline the upcoming bank holidays for the month of August 2025.

August 25 (Monday): Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, a holiday in Guwahati.

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesth Chaturthi—Holiday in Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Panaji

August 28 (Thursday) is the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi/Nuakhai, a holiday celebrated in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji.

Aside from these, banks will be closed on all of these days throughout the month of August.