August 7 Bank Holiday or Not?

Banks in India are likely to operate as usual on August 7, 2025, since it's not a declared national holiday or a second/fourth Saturday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks observe holidays on national holidays, regional festivals, and designated Saturdays.

Bank Holiday Calendar for August 2025

Here's a brief overview of bank holidays in August 2025:

August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Gangtok, Sikkim, and Odisha)

August 9: Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima (second Saturday, applicable in several northern and central states like UP, MP, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand)

August 13: Patriot's Day (Imphal, Manipur)

August 15: Independence Day (nationwide)

August 16: Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi (various cities, including Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Bhopal, and Hyderabad)

August 23: Fourth Saturday (all over India)

August 25: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Guwahati)

August 27-28: Ganesh Chaturthi and associated festivities (various cities)

Best Practice: Confirm with Your Bank Although August 7, 2025, is expected to be a regular working day for banks, it's always a good idea to verify with your bank branch or check the RBI holiday list to ensure their timings and operations haven't changed. This helps you stay aware of any last-minute updates or local variations

