August 4 Bank Holiday or not?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, Indian banks have holidays on certain days, which include national holidays, regional occasions, and second and fourth Saturdays. Since August 4, 2025, is neither a second nor fourth Saturday nor a national holiday, banks will probably remain open on this day.

Bank Holiday Calendar for August 2025

Here is a quick glimpse of bank holidays during August 2025:

August 3: Sunday (weekly off)

August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Gangtok)

August 9: Raksha Bandhan / Jhulana Purnima (second Saturday, nationwide)

August 13: Patriot's Day (Imphal)

August 15: Independence Day (nationwide)

August 16: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) / Krishna Jayanthi (Aizawl, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc.)

August 23: Fourth Saturday (nationwide)

August 24: Sunday (weekly off)

August 25: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Guwahati)

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi (Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur, etc.)

August 28: Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2) / Nuakhai (Bhubaneswar, Panaji)

Will Banks Be Open on August 4, 2025?

Since August 4, 2025, is a regular Monday and not a holiday notified, banks are likely to be open as normal. But best to check with your bank branch or look up the RBI's holiday calendar to double-check their timings and availability

