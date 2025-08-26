August 27 School Holiday Confirmed in Many States Owing to Rains and Ganesh Chaturthi

Schools in several states will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, owing to heavy rains and upcoming festivals. Authorities have issued notifications to ensure the safety of students and to allow communities to celebrate important cultural occasions.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, schools will remain shut on August 27 as heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life. The decision was taken in view of waterlogging, landslides, and safety risks caused by the downpour. District administrations have asked parents and students to stay alert until the weather situation improves.

In Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa, schools will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, to mark Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival, which is among the most widely celebrated in these states, begins with community prayers and elaborate processions, making a school holiday necessary to ease traffic and enable families to participate in celebrations.

Meanwhile, schools in Kerala will begin their Onam vacations from Wednesday, August 27, after completing the annual Onam celebrations on campus. Onam, which falls on September 5 this year, is the biggest cultural festival of the state and brings with it days of traditional feasts, floral decorations, and family gatherings.

These announcements highlight how weather conditions and cultural festivities shape the academic calendar across different regions of India. While rain-affected states are prioritising student safety, others are ensuring that children and families have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in their traditions and celebrations.