Air India AI315 Caught Fire Immediately After Landing; No Injuries Reported

Immediately after the aircraft touched down in Delhi and passengers were getting off, an Air India flight from Hong Kong caught fire, according to an airline official. The plane was grounded, and every passenger was safe.

Shortly after landing and being parked at the gate, Flight AI 315, which was traveling from Hong Kong to Delhi on July 22, 2025, was struck by an APU fire. A representative for Air India claimed that the fire started as people were starting to disembark. According to the design of its system, the APU turned down automatically.

According to reports, the spokesperson said, "The aircraft sustained some damage, but the passengers and crew disembarked normally and are safe." Since then, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been notified, and the aircraft has been grounded for additional inspection.