Nation mourns the passing of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Tributes have begun to pour in from every corner of the nation, honouring the former India captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away at the age of 77 on Monday.

The legendary spinner played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and picked 266 wickets. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals.

Bedi, who represented Delhi in domestic cricket, held the remarkable feat of being the highest wicket-taker among Indian players in First-Class cricket, amassing a staggering 1,560 wickets in 370 matches.

During the 1975 World Cup, Bedi returned with the figures of 12-8-6-1 against East Africa, which was the most economical spell in 60-over ODI matches.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), their officials, former cricketers to politicians paid their condolences on the passing of the former cricketer.

"The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace," BCCI posted on X.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. His contributions to Indian cricket and his artistry on the field will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community. May his soul rest in peace," said Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Former India spin master Harbhajan Singh too paid his condolences. "Bishan paji RIP #bishanbedi condolences to my brother @Imangadbedi and family."

India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik said: "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Bishan Singh Bedi Sir, a legend and a true ambassador of the sport. His contribution to Indian cricket will be remembered forever.

My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Said India pacer Mohammad Siraj: "A legend of Indian cricket. RIP Bishan Singh Bedi Sir. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones"

BCCI Vice President, Rajeev Shukla: "Saddened by the news of demise of former cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. The legendary spinner was one of the most successful overseas players. He was an elegant mover with both bat & ball. He will remain an all-time inspiration for cricketers. My condolences."

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan said: "Bishan Singh Bedi One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family."

Mohammed Azharuddin: "I’m sorry to hear about Bishan Singh Bedi sir’s passing away. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace"

Suresh Raina: "Deeply saddened by the passing of the cricket legend, Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His impact on the sport is immeasurable, and my heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Former Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj said, "The 'Sardar of Spin' is no more. Saddened by the news of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji passing away. He'll always be among the best bowlers to have represented India. My condolences to his family and friends."

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah also condoled the demise of the legendary spinner and said: "Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and his fans in this hour of grief.

