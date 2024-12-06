Namibia's President-elect pledges unity, progress, accountability in post-election speech

Windhoek, Dec 6 (IANS) Namibia's President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah addressed the media at a South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) Party press conference, following her historic election victory.

SWAPO, Namibia's ruling party, triumphed in both the presidential and National elections which concluded recently. Speaking at the event in the country's capital Windhoek, Nandi-Ndaitwah underscored the significance of the elections, noting the high voter turnout and the peaceful, disciplined participation of Namibians as a testament to the country's democratic maturity, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have just concluded a historic election characterised by political tolerance, resilience, and a strong commitment to democracy," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah acknowledged the contributions of Namibians, especially the youth, who granted SWAPO the mandate to govern, and reiterated the party's responsibility to honour the trust placed in them.

The president-elect shared her vision for governance, emphasising inclusivity, integrity, and accountability. "As we prepare for the task of governing Namibia for the next five years, I have to remind everyone in the leadership of SWAPO from the sections, the branches, districts, and regions to the national level, to work harder to regenerate the love for the SWAPO by our people," she said.

According to her, the strength of SWAPO lies in the people of Namibia, and their faith should not be destroyed. "As you are aware, the majority of eligible voters were the youth or young people," she said. "The youth of Namibia played the most pivotal role in giving the SWAPO party the mandate to govern the country over the next five years, and we owe it to them."

She stressed that the next five years will focus on addressing key challenges such as unemployment, inequality, and the need for economic transformation. "It's not going to be business as usual," she said, calling for a collective effort to fulfil SWAPO's commitments to the people.

"Against that background, I am assuring the people of Namibia that their confidence in the SWAPO Party and myself is and shall not be in vain," she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also celebrated the role of women in leadership, expressing pride in being Namibia's first female president-elect and encouraging more women to pursue leadership roles.

Meanwhile, Nandi-Ndaitwah congratulated those elected to the National Assembly. "The SWAPO Party is a party that has brought political independence to the Namibian people and must ensure that economic independence is attained in our lifetime," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called for unity among Namibians, regardless of political affiliation, and pledged to fight corruption and work tirelessly to fulfil the party's election manifesto, building a better future for all Namibians.

SWAPO has been Namibia's ruling party since the nation gained independence in 1990. To mark their victory, the party is expected to celebrate on Saturday for a new chapter in Namibia's history.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.