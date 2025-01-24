Namibia strengthens malaria response amid rising cases in northern regions

Windhoek, Jan 24 (IANS) Namibia's Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has intensified efforts to combat a malaria outbreak that has killed 28 people, with 5,898 confirmed cases reported as of January 19, officials said Friday.

MoHSS Executive Director Ben Nangombe said during a press briefing in Windhoek that 20 out of the country's 26 malaria-endemic districts have surpassed the epidemic threshold, with the majority of cases reported in the northern regions.

"Eenhana district accounts for 24 per cent of the total cases, followed by Okongo and Engela, each with 13 per cent, and Nkurenkuru with 12 per cent," Nangombe said.

According to Nangombe, more than half of Namibia's population lives in malaria-endemic areas, particularly in rural regions.

"We are talking about the regions of Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Omusati and Zambezi," Nangombe said, adding that certain groups, such as children under five, pregnant women and nomadic communities, are at higher risk of severe malaria due to delayed access to healthcare.

The outbreak follows Namibia's seasonal malaria trend, which peaks from December to April due to increased rainfall creating breeding sites for mosquitoes, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Puddles, stagnant pools and other water bodies that form as a result of rain provide mosquitoes with ample sites to lay their eggs," Nangombe said.

To curb the outbreak, the ministry has implemented a range of measures, including indoor residual spraying, distributing insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns.

The ministry has also strengthened cross-border collaboration with neighbouring countries to manage malaria in border regions and has called for public cooperation and compliance with preventive measures to curb the outbreak.

"Seeking healthcare early is crucial in the battle against malaria. When treated promptly, uncomplicated malaria can be managed swiftly, reducing the risk of severe complications and deaths," Nangombe noted.

