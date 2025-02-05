Namibia pushes water security amid climate challenges

Windhoek, Feb 5 (IANS) Namibia is working to strengthen water security as climate change and industrial projects increase pressure on the country's limited resources, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Calle Schlettwein said.

Speaking at the second Namibia Regional Water Symposium on Wednesday, Schlettwein said Namibia's dry climate and reliance on groundwater require careful management to ensure long-term sustainability, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Namibia, as we all know, is the driest country in southern Africa, where water is both a precious and scarce resource," he said. "Our reliance on groundwater, coupled with the unpredictable impacts of climate change, places us in a constant battle to ensure sustainable water supply for all."

The symposium, held in Keetmanshoop, the capital of the Karas Region in southern Namibia, focuses on water security, economic development, and sustainable resource management.

Schlettwein highlighted the impact of major industrial projects, including green hydrogen production and mining expansion in the Hardap and Omaheke regions. "We must work together to ensure that these projects align with our broader sustainability goals and that water remains available and safe for all."

According to Schlettwein, Namibia is enforcing the Water Resource Management Act 11 of 2013, effective from August 2023, which would provide a structured approach to water management and serve as a guide for all water users.

He emphasised the need for cooperation among government agencies, businesses, and communities to address water challenges. "Water security cannot be achieved by a single entity. It requires collaboration, innovation, and commitment from all of us."

The three-day symposium brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and local communities to discuss water governance and future strategies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.