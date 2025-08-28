Namibia launches national campaign to rehabilitate schools

Windhoek, Aug 28 (IANS) The Namibian government has initiated a nationwide school rehabilitation campaign to fix dilapidated infrastructure in all 121 constituencies across the country.

The programme was officially launched Wednesday by Prime Minister Tjitunga Elijah Ngurare at Mukuvi Primary School in Kavango East Region, in northeastern Namibia, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The campaign aims to equip all Namibian schools with functional ablution facilities, laboratories, and other essential utilities. This is part of a broader vision to create a conducive learning environment that supports national education goals, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.

The government is expected to utilise the skills of unemployed graduates from vocational training centers and other community members with relevant skills to carry out the work, the statement said.

In his address, Ngurare emphasised that the country has produced skilled graduates from technical and vocational institutions who are ready and able to contribute to national development.

He urged the government and stakeholders to utilize this untapped human resource, adding that this campaign should not be mistaken for a political move but rather viewed as a bold step toward creating a humane and inclusive learning environment for every child in Namibia.

For the 2025/26 financial year, Namibia allocated 24.8 billion Namibian dollars (about 1.4 billion US dollars) to the education, innovation, arts, and culture sectors, representing the largest portion of the national budget.

On August 26, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah called on citizens to embrace national unity and prioritize economic development.

Speaking at the 59th annual Heroes' Day commemoration in Katima Mulilo, capital of the Zambezi Region, Nandi-Ndaitwah outlined her administration's focus on youth empowerment, industrialisation, and fighting corruption, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The ceremony, held under the theme "Built on Bravery, Bound for a Prosperous Future," marked the first Heroes' Day since the death of founding President Sam Nujoma in February.

"The gallant sons and daughters of our Land of the Brave resolved with unwavering commitment to exercise their undeniable right to self-determination, freedom, and independence," she said.

The President acknowledged that while many challenges remain, Namibia has achieved significant progress in various social and economic sectors, including education, health, water, electricity, and financial services.

"Since independence, under the guidance of the South West Africa People's Organization Party (SWAPO), we have made remarkable strides in socio-economic development, transforming lives and building a foundation for prosperity," she said.

"We are committed to empowering the youth in our country, advancing industrialisation, promoting the beneficiation of our natural resources, creating employment opportunities, and intensifying our fight against corruption."

Nandi-Ndaitwah also stressed that Namibia's commitment to safeguarding its hard-won political freedom must be matched by the recognition that the struggle for economic independence and shared prosperity is still ongoing.

Held annually on August 26, Heroes' Day commemorates the beginning of Namibia's armed struggle for independence from South Africa's apartheid regime. On this day in 1966, the People's Liberation Army of Namibia, the armed wing of the SWAPO political party, fought its first major battle with South African forces.

