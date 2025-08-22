Namibia to launch new initiative to electrify rural communities

Windhoek, Aug 22 (IANS) Namibia is set to launch a new off-grid electrification program aimed at bringing electricity to communities too far from the national power grid.

Announced on Friday, the initiative will complement the existing Solar Revolving Fund, a long-standing state-run credit facility that provides loans for solar systems to both rural and urban residents, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Speaking at the commissioning of joint electrification projects in Otjiwarongo, north-central Namibia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industries, Mines, and Energy Natangue Ithete highlighted the practical challenges of grid expansion.

"As we continue to work hard to bring electricity to every Namibian, we should also face our reality," Ithete said. "There are some communities that are too far from the main grid; therefore, connecting them to the grid is a challenge."

He noted that the solar systems are high-quality products intended to bring modern electricity to remote communities. "We must take ownership and pride in them," he added.

The program focuses on decentralized, sustainable energy solutions to complement ongoing government efforts. Ithete emphasized that development requires collaboration between the state, the private sector, and citizens, with the government providing resources and guidance while partners deliver services and infrastructure.

"By 2040, no single Namibian must live without electricity because electricity is a need, not a luxury," said Ithete.

The initiative comes as many African nations grapple with the challenges of rural electrification. Namibia is part of the Mission 300 energy compact, an African effort to electrify 300 million households by 2030. For Namibia, this entails 200,000 new connections by 2030 and 400,000 by 2040.

Earlier in July, Namibia's Minister of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) Esperance Luvindao stated that Namibia is considering major tax reforms for tobacco and alcohol products to curb rising substance abuse and safeguard public health.

She highlighted this when opening a four-day workshop on tobacco and alcohol control policies in the capital, Windhoek.

Luvindao said Namibia is committed to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s MPOWER policy package, a comprehensive strategy for tobacco control that includes monitoring use, protecting from smoke, offering cessation help, warning about dangers, enforcing advertising bans, and raising taxes, reported Xinhua news agency.

She said Namibia enacted the Tobacco Product Control Act in 2010 and its regulations in 2014. "Within this policy and legislative framework, Namibia has made commendable progress in advancing tobacco control, guided by the WHO MPOWER Strategy."

Luvindao said the harmful use of tobacco and alcohol continues to burden the health system, and it is among the contributing factors to preventable illness and deaths.

"It is clear that further deterrent actions are required, particularly in the area of tax reforms, to discourage consumption of these products," she said.

According to Luvindao, the MOHSS, with the support of the WHO, has developed a national strategic plan and is in the process of reviewing the Tobacco Act for amendment to regulate the new, emerging tobacco and nicotine products, including but not limited to hookah, e-cigarettes, and vapes.

