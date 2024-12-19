Namibia allocates 330 MW of solar power capacity to enhance energy security

Windhoek, Dec 19 (IANS) Namibia has allocated 330 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity for procurement and implementation as part of its 2024 ministerial plan, the country's Ministry of Mines and Energy announced Thursday.

Minister Tom Alweendo said in a statement that the new capacity will be divided between state-owned NamPower and independent power producers (IPPs).

The 2024 ministerial determination is a bold step forward in Namibia's journey towards energy independence and sustainability, Alweendo said. "It reflects a cohesive strategy aligned with our broader economic goals and our commitments under international environmental accords. As we implement these projects, we are laying down the groundwork not just for a sustainable power grid but for a sustainable future for all Namibians."

According to the minister, the allocation includes 120 MW for IPPs through an accelerated procurement process, with plans for six solar power plants, each generating 20 MW, Xinhua news agency reported.

These plants will be built in regions such as Karas, Hardap, Oshikoto, Kavango West, and Zambezi, which have limited electricity generation capacity.

"These projects are strategically earmarked to foster job creation and ensure local employment during both the construction and operation phases of the power plants," he said.

NamPower will also oversee the development of several other solar projects, including the Rosh Pinah Solar PV Power Plant which will be expanded by an additional 30 MW, bringing its total capacity to 100 MW.

"This proactive step aims to enhance investment efficiency and reduce dependency on imports faster than starting new projects from scratch," Alweendo explained.

Furthermore, Alweendo said, NamPower will develop an 80 MW expansion at the Omburu Solar PV Power Plant in the Erongo region while a 100 MW solar PV power plant will also be developed to supply energy to the Skorpion Zinc Mine.

"The project will also facilitate the revival of the mine, which typically employs up to 600 direct and 1,000 indirect employees," the minister said.

The 2024 ministerial determination is part of Namibia's broader strategy to reduce its reliance on imported electricity and increase its use of renewable energy, he added.

Namibia, which contains some of the best solar potential in the world, imports more than half of its electricity from South Africa and other neighboring countries, due to its limited domestic power generation capacity.

The country is working on expanding its grid infrastructure and exploring additional energy sources, including the potential use of nuclear energy in the long term. It is also part of the Southern African Power Pool, which facilitates regional electricity trade to ensure stability and reliability in the grid.

