N. Korea sending balloons carrying trash to S. Korea again: Seoul's military

Seoul, June 1 (IANS) North Korea is sending balloons carrying trash and manure to South Korea on Saturday, Seoul's military said, after it launched hundreds of similar balloons across the inter-Korean border earlier this week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff advised people not to touch the objects and report them to nearby military or police authorities, and cautioned of possible damage from the balloons, Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea sent around 260 balloons carrying trash and excrement to the South on Tuesday and Wednesday, after it warned of "tit-for-tat action" against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by the South's activists.

