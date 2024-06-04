Mysuru-Kodagu: Yaduveer emerges winner by 1.39 lakh votes in maiden attempt

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family who contested the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from the Mysuru-Kodagu segment has emerged victorious on his maiden attempt.

Yaduveer Wadiyar has secured 7.95 lakh votes and defeated the nearest rival the Congress candidate M Lakshmana by 1.39 lakh votes.

Lakshmana is the close associate of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Yaduveer’s victory has assumed importance as Mysuru District is the native place of CM Siddaramaiah.

CM Siddaramaiah strategised by bringing up the issue of the BJP denying a ticket to sitting MP Pratap Simha, a Vokkaliga.

Though the Congress vehemently campaigned and attacked the BJP, the party leaders were given standing instructions not to talk disrespectfully about Yaduveer, considering the respect the former royal family commands in the region.

