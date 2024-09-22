Myanmar receives donations for flood rehabilitation

Yangon, Sep 22 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have allocated US$14.2 million and received donations for flood relief and rehabilitation, local media reported on Sunday.

At a ceremony on Saturday, Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing announced the allocation, saying that the government would utilise the allocated fund, alongside contributions from donors, for flood relief and rehabilitation, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.

A donation of over $15.2 million was received during the ceremony, the report said. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing expressed gratitude to the donors, saying that the donors' contributions would greatly assist in rehabilitation efforts.

Myanmar has suffered huge losses caused by Typhoon Yagi in recent days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.