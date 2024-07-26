Myanmar floods displace 1,30,000; Magway region most affected

Yangon, July 26 (IANS) Over 1,30,000 people from over 33,000 households have been affected by floods across regions and states in Myanmar in July, according to a disaster management official on Friday.

The country has been ravaged by floods since early July, with Kachin state being the first affected, Min Thein, a senior official, told Xinhua news agency.

Currently, the worst-hit area is Magway region, with over 53,000 people affected by floods, he said.

Over 110 houses have been damaged or destroyed due to flooding, with more than 90 of them completely destroyed, he added.

One death in Sagaing region was reported, he said.

The Myanmar government has provided rice, canned fish and cash in relief supply to flood-affected people, totaling over 390 million kyats (about $120,000), he said.

