My priority will be to achieve PM Modi's goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', says new Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, July 31 (IANS) Newly-appointed Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde said on Wednesday that his priority will be to work to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference soon after taking oath at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said, "My efforts will be to work for the development of the tribal areas by ensuring effective implementation of the schemes of the Central and state governments.

"I have gone through the state Budget presented recently. It has very good provisions for the development of the cooperative and agriculture sectors. I will try to ensure all-round progress of Rajasthan."

He also said that efforts will be made to strengthen higher education in Rajasthan to develop the intellectual capacity of the students.

"As the Chancellor of the state universities, I will make efforts to ensure that they stay ahead in national rankings by reaching new heights," the Governor said.

He also said that dairy business can prove beneficial for the poor people who do not have the option of farming.

"Work will be done to take such people forward through dairy business," he said.

The Governor also talked about promoting courses that encourage entrepreneurship under the New Education Policy.

"The youth should be connected with skill development for agriculture and traditional businesses. For this, work will be done to benefit the youth under the CSR policy by coordinating with the industries," he said.

"As Chancellor, I will make every possible effort to prevent commercialisation of education. I will also try to take forward the good work of (previous Governor) Kalraj Mishra ji and connect the youth with a sense of duty towards the nation.

"I have got an opportunity to work as the Governor in this great land of glorious traditions, the land of the country's first freedom fighter Maharana Pratap... I come from Maharashtra, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"The environment I grew up in had a direct connection with the public. I came into politics with the sole purpose of dedicating myself to people's welfare in the public sector," the Governor concluded.

