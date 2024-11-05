MVA to formally launch Maharashtra Assembly polls campaign in Mumbai tomorrow

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Congress, the Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Nationalist Congress Party-SP will officially launch its campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections with events in Nagpur and Mumbai, attended by top leaders, on Wednesday, party leaders said.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will land in Nagpur in the morning and attend the ‘Samvidhan Sanman Sammelan' (Honour the Constitution Meeting), there.

Rahul Gandhi will start his state trip by first paying homage at Deekshabhoomi, where the Indian Constitution's Chief Architect, Dr B. R. Ambedkar, and over four lakhs of his followers had embraced Buddhism 68 years ago.

Later, he will participate in the ‘Honour Constitution Meeting’ at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium, and later, along with Kharge and other top leaders, shall arrive in Mumbai for a massive MVA public rally - the "Swabhiman Sabha" - at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

"We will unveil the Congress’ guarantees for the people of Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections, highlight the corrupt dealing of the ruling MahaYuti alliance government, how they have mortgaged the pride of Maharashtra to Gujarat, its various acts detrimental to the state, etc," he said.

The MVA leaders shall also give a firm response to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fake narratives, detail how the Congress guarantees have been implemented in Karnataka and Telangana, and the manner in which it would be executed in Maharashtra.

The opposition rally will be attended by Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party-SP President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray, NCP-SP state chief Jayant R. Patil and heads of other parties in the alliance.

The MVA allies have so far addressed independent political meetings across the state for their respective candidates in key constituencies from the 288 going to the polls.

However, the Wednesday rally will be the first formal joint campaign launch for the MVA-INDIA bloc, followed by more such combined rallies planned in different parts of the state, said a party leader in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.