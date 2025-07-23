Ozzy Osbourne Death: Who is Trisha Paytas and How is She Connected to the Legendary Singer?

Following the death of legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne on July 22, the Trisha Paytas baby hypothesis has once again gained significant attention. The hypothesis, which first gained popularity in 2022, ironically connects the deaths of prominent world leaders, such as Queen Elizabeth, with the births of influencer Trisha Paytas' children.

When Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 at the age of 96, the rumors started. Trisha Paytas declared that they were in labor with their first kid at about the same time. Due to the similarity, a joke went popular on social media, with many users jokingly speculating that Paytas' infant was the late monarch's reincarnation.

Trisha Paytas Trending on Social Media After Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Online, the concept soon acquired popularity and has since developed into a persistent phenomenon. Shortly after the Queen's death, Paytas' first child, a daughter named Malibu Barbie, was born. There was more to the reincarnation theory than that. Some online users leaped to the conclusion that Paytas' then-unborn second child would be the Pope reincarnated after it was wrongly reported earlier this year that Pope Francis had passed away (he is still alive). On May 24, 2024, a daughter named Elvis Paytas-Hacmon was born.

On the same day that Ozzy Osbourne passed away, Trisha Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, welcomed their third child, a son. Another X user commented, "Trisha Paytas just gave birth again btw." This coincidental event caused the notion to become viral on social media once more. "Ozzy Osbourne dead just hours after Trisha Paytas gives birth; oh, she is NEVER beating the allegations," a different person remarked.



trisha paytas has officially reincarnated 3 people: queen elizabeth, pope francis, & ozzy osbourne, it's getting scary😭 pic.twitter.com/aQjXdJxpnn — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) July 22, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne dead just hours after Trisha Paytas gives birth oh she is NEVER beating the allegations pic.twitter.com/CAoq3WLGLg — ⋆⭒˚ᶠᵃⁿ she thinks her piss is wine ⋆⭒˚ (@grxndesenigma) July 22, 2025