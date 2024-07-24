MUDA land case: K’taka BJP to hold overnight dharna in both Houses

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday said that the party members will hold an overnight dharna in both Houses regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case, which allegedly involves the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“We will hold an overnight dharna in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. We will not allow injustice to Dalits. The site given to the CM’s family must be taken back,” the LoP said.

He said that around 5,000 sites have been distributed arbitrarily by the officers in the MUDA land case, which must be taken back.

The decision to hold a dharna was announced following BJP members staging a protest in the well of the Assembly. After being refused to raise the issue in the House by Speaker U.T.M Khader, the BJP members demanded a probe by the CBI in the case.

Following the commotion, the House was adjourned for 10 minutes due to the ruckus.

“The overnight dharna will start from today,” the LoP said.

