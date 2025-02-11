MRPS leader demands Telangana CM to rectify shortcomings in SC sub-categorisation report

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and urged him to rectify certain shortcomings in the report of the Judicial Commission on sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) for implementation of reservation.

While thanking the Chief Minister and the Congress government for passing a resolution in the Assembly to implement the Supreme Court order on sub-categorisation, Manda Krishna Madiga told him that there are certain shortcomings in the report of the Judicial Commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akhtar.

The government tabled the report of the Judicial Commission in the Assembly on February 4.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the MRPS founder said the SCs should be sub-categorised into A.B.C and D and not 1,2 and 3 as recommended by the Judicial Commission.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Manda Krishna praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's commitment to fulfil the promise of sub-classification of SCs.

The MRPS leader said that he extends support to the state government and considers the Chief Minister as his brother for taking up the official process of the SC categorization. Manda Krishna also explained to the Chief Minister about the challenges being faced in the classification of SC sub-castes.

The Chief Minister clarified that the Telangana government is committed to rendering justice to the Madiga community and Madiga sub-castes without any political expediency.

CM Revanth Reddy briefed the delegation led by Mandal Krishna about the discussion held in the Assembly, the constitution of the Cabinet sub-committee, and the Judicial Commission to expedite the categorisation of SCs.

The Cabinet also studied the Commission report and approved the same. The Chief Minister said the official process taken up by the State government for SC categorization helped in avoiding legal implications.

The MRPS representatives recalled that the CM as an opposition MLA in the Assembly fought for a resolution in favour of the classification of SC subcastes.

The Chief Minister suggested the delegation to bring their objections and problems, if any, to the attention of the Cabinet Sub-committee as well as the judicial commission.

