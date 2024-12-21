Mpox cases in Africa near 70,000 mark: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, Dec 21 (IANS) The number of mpox cases reported in Africa so far this year has surpassed 69,000, with the death toll rising to more than 1,260, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has reported.

During an online media briefing on Thursday evening, Ngashi Ngongo, chief of staff and head of the Executive Office at Africa CDC, said that the African continent has reported 69,211 mpox cases since the start of the year. Of these, 14,794 were confirmed and over 1,268 deaths were recorded, Xinhua news agency reported.

Data from the African Union's specialised healthcare agency show that, during the past week alone, the continent reported 3,095 new cases, including 553 confirmed ones and 31 new deaths.

According to the Africa CDC, the number of confirmed mpox cases in Africa has surged by more than 789 per cent this year compared to the total reported last year.

Ngongo said that 15 African countries are currently experiencing active transmission of the mpox virus, while five nations, namely Gabon, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia and Zimbabwe, have transitioned from active transmission to a controlled stage in recent weeks.

He mentioned eight urgent priorities to combat the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa, including intensifying resource mobilisation and providing country support for the hardest-hit nations.

Ngongo said countries need to improve data management systems, accelerate and expand vaccination campaigns, enhance the integrated response approach and address co-infections.

As the continent grapples with the ongoing mpox outbreak, which has so far affected 20 African countries, the Africa CDC has called for concerted efforts and the sharing of best practices among nations to fight the epidemic effectively.

In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the mpox outbreak a public health emergency of continental security. Shortly afterward, the World Health Organization also announced the viral disease as a public health emergency of international concern, marking the second time in two years it has activated its highest level of global alert for mpox.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958.

It is a rare viral disease typically transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials.

The infection often causes fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

